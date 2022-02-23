The major US stock indices are looking to snap losing streaks today on increased hopes for a easing of tension between Russia and NATO nations.

Both the Dow and the NASDAQ have four day losing streaks while the S&P has been down for three straight days.

Looking at the NASDAQ chart below, the price low yesterday tested the low price from January 28 at 13236.56. The low price yesterday reached 13249.65.

NASDAQ index tested the 2022 low yesterday

In the premarket, the futures are implying:

Dow industrial average is up 226 points after yesterday's -482.57 point decline

S&P index is up 31 points after yesterday's -44.11 point decline

NASDAQ index is up 137 points after yesterday's -166.55 point decline