US 10 year yields

The US 10 year yield has moved up to a session high of 3.811%. Just 2 days ago the yield was down at 3.564%.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price has moved above the 50% midpoint of the move down from the September 28 high at 3.792%. The yield stay below that level yesterday and earlier today but has now succumbed to the upside. The yield is also above its 200 hour moving average at 3.767%.

There is a lot of Fed speak today:

  • Fed's Kashkari said that he is not comfortable with pausing yet
  • Fed's Bostic said inflation fight is still in early days. Bostic did say that he would like to see the price move to 4 to 4.5% by the end of the year and then pause.

The current market has price in4.28% by the end of the year and then looks for a peak at 4.53% in April 2023.

The move higher rates has also started to worry the US stock market which moved into positive territory for a bit, but has now quickly reversed lower.

  • The Dow industrial average is now down -193 points or -0.64%.
  • The S&P index is down -23 points at -0.62%.
  • The NASDAQ index is down -49 points at -0.45%

In the forex:

USDCAD runs to a new high