The USDCAD moved sharply higher yesterday and in the process broke outside of a up-and-down trading range mainly between 1.3344 and 1.3444. The break gave buyers the go-ahead to push the upside. Near the end of the day, the 100 day moving average was tested and found sellers on the first look (see blue step line in the chart above).

USDCAD backs off after break of 100 day MA fails

In the early Asian session, the price backed off against the 100 day moving average but found support near 1.3483 and was able to extend above the 100 day moving average for the first time since January 9. However another swing area between 1.35121 and 1.35261 (see red numbered circles on the hourly chart above), found sellers. In the European morning session, the price ping-pong between a swing area at 1.3483 to 1.3488 and the swing area above (1.3512 to 1.3526).

More recently in the North American session, sellers started to take more control after the buyers failed to ignite much momentum above the 100 day moving average. The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term price moved down to a low of 1.3453 which was just above the high of the swing area from the "Red Box" at 1.3444. The low also corresponded with the high price from last week at 1.3454 (that high was quickly rejected).

The current price is trading at 1.3471 between the swing area defined by the blue numbered circles to the topside, and the swing area defined by the green numbered circles to the downside.

If the buyers were for real yesterday on the break outside of the red box that can find the pair for eight trading days, that area should not be reentered.

Having said that there is work to do to the upside as well after the failed break above the 100 day moving average today. For now, however, buy against the high of the lower swing area with a stop on a break below. Then home for a move above 1.3488 and the 100 day moving average/50% retracement at 1.35024. Stay above those levels in the upside can be explored.