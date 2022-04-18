USDCAD backs off toward 100/200 hour MAs

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term was trading at 1.2654 last Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada rate decision. At that meeting the Bank of Canada raised rates by 50 BPs.

The price of the USDCAD moved lower after the decision, falling below the 100 day MA, the 100 hour MA (blue line) and running down to the 200 hour MA before stalling (green line) the fall.

On Thursday, the price fell below the 200 hour MA with the pair also moving below the 50% midpoint of the move up from the April low at 1.25387, but that break failed, and a move back to the upside was started.

On Thursday, the high price reached 1.26412 - within a swing area between 1.26396 and 1.26452 (see green numbered circles). The high got within 13 pips from the price just before the rate decision.

On Friday, the price action consolidated above and below its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above).

Today, the price moved back higher, and found resistance sellers once again within the swing area between 1.26396 and 1.26452 (green numbered circles). The high price today reached 1.2643 before rotating back to the downside of the last five or so trading hours.

The price dip in the current hour did move below the 100 hour moving average (blue line), but has rebounded back above that key moving average (the low price reached 1.26024). That low today is still above the low from the first hour of trading at 1.2602 and above the 200 hour moving average 1.25944.

It would take a move below both those levels to increase the bearish bias. Getting below the swing low from Thursday and Friday near 1.2586, would also be a hurdle to get to and through if the sellers are to increase their bearish bias.

On the topside, the ups and downs since Thursday have seen the price move above and below its 100 day moving average at 1.25239. Watch that level on the topside for selling interest going forward in the short term. If the sellers are to take more control, staying below that 200 day moving average would be required.