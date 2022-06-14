USDCAD extends to a new session high in early NA trading

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has extended to a new North American session high in early trading with a high price reaching 1.2942. The price is currently trading around 1.2930.

The road to the highs has now taken the price up for the 5th consecutive day. Over that time. The price has move from a low of 1.25166 to the high price today of 1.2942. That is a move above 425 pips in 5 days trading.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price started near the high of a swing area between 1.2859 and 1.2895. The price in the Asian session tried to extend above that higher level, but ran out of momentum and rotated back to the downside. The low price reached 1.2865 which was 6 or so pips away from the lower extreme level of 1.2859. Buyers leaned and pushed the price back higher in the London into the early North American session.

The next upside target area comes between 1.29496 and 1.29607. Move above that area should open the door for further upside momentum.

Admittedly, the pair is a little overbought. There is some room for a correction. However, on the downside, it would take a move back below 1.28949 to ruin the last break higher storyline. However, if that can be done it would also take the price into negative territory for the day (the price close yesterday at 1.2897).