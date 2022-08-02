I spoke about the 200 hour MA of the USDCAD in the morning video. We broke above the level today with some trepidation, but was able to stay above for a number of hourly bars.
However, momentum started to fade coming into the North American session and the price has moved back below the MA level at 1.2851.
The buyers had their shot(s). They missed.
What now?
The 100 hour MA is below at 1.28263. That is the next downside target that if broken would increase the bearish bias more.
It would now take another move back above the 200 hour MA to get the buyers engaged, but it is hard to fall in love again when you were jilted. The buyers have some work to be done to win back the affection of the market.