USDCAD falls initially, but is rebounding after 100 BP hike

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world’s seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a “Commodity Pair”, as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it’s important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term hiked rates by a greater than expected 100 basis points. The initial reaction was a run to the downside. The USDCAD moved from 1.30256 to a low of 1.2943, but has seen a snap back rally.

Looking at the hourly chart above, the price decline stalled the pair moved below the 50% midpoint of the range since June 28 at 1.29506. In the process, the price moved below the 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.2996 and 1.2975 respectively.

The subsequent move back to the upside took the price back between the two moving average levels. The current price is trading right around the 200 hour moving average 1.2975.

With the 100 basis point hike, and the stronger than expected US CPI data today, traders will wonder if the Bank of Canada influences the Fed to also increase rates by 100 basis point when they meet on July 27. Needless to say, the central banks are independent. However after the higher than expected US CPI, the market did start to price in the potential for 100 basis point in July. As a result, it may limit the move to the upside for the CAD (move lower in the USDCAD).

Of course, the bounce may also be that the market is anticipating a faster slowdown in the Canadian economy as result of the higher rates. Recall that the employment statistics on Friday were weaker than expectations in Canada.