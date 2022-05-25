USDCAD moves below the 100 hour moving average at 1.28109

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has moved below the 100 hour MA at 1.28109. That moving average had a stalled the fall on a number of dips throughout the day. The break tilts the technical bias more to the downside .

The high price today - reached near the start of the US/North American session - saw the price extend above yesterday's high at 1.28718, but fall short of the swing high from last Wednesday at 1.28949. The high price today reached 1.28843. That level was also near the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the May 12 high. The 38.2% retracement comes in at 1.2884 where the price move higher stalled. Sellers leaned. Bearish.

The move back to the downside saw the price trade above and below its 200 hour moving average before making the recent run toward and through the 100 hour MA. The door now opens for more downside probing. The swing low from late yesterday comes in at 1.2800. A move below that level and traders will look toward the 1.2775 to 1.2780 area followed by the low price from yesterday at 1.2765.

The downward sloping trend line connects lows from May 18, may 10, May 20 and from Monday and Tuesday lows as well. That trend line cuts across at 1.2750 (and moving lower).