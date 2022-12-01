USDCAD tests 100 hour MA and finds sellers

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term pushed to a new session high and in the process moved up to retest the 100 hour moving average 1.34681 (blue line in the chart above). The high price reached 1.34662 – within two pips of the target moving average level. Sellers leaned and the price has since moved back down toward the 200 hour moving average at 1.34251. We currently trading 1.3433.

The price action in the pair has been up and down choppy. The price closed yesterday at 1.3421. So it is up around 10 pips on the day. A lot of the London session and into the early North American saw the pair trade above and below the 200 hour moving average (greenline currently at 1.34251). The low price for the day stalled in a swing area between 1.3386 and 1.3400. The 61.8% retracement of the move up from the November 15 low is just below that level I.3385. The low price for the day reached 1.3394.

What next?, Going back below the 200 hour moving average would be a disappointment after the run to new session highs. A move below would have traders looking back toward the 1.3400 level on further downside momentum.

The value the CAD move lower (higher USDCAD) despite the rise in crude oil prices. Crude oil is currently trading at $82.66. That's up around two dollars on the day from the settlement price yesterday (but off the intraday high at $83.32). The low for the day reached $79.95. There is close support near old highs between $82.35 and $82.66.