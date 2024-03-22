USDCAD traded toward the high of the trading range

The USDCAD is extended to a new session high, and in the process is back testing the swing area between 1.36049 and 1.36269 (the red number circles and yellow area on the chart above). The 61.8% retracement of the move down from the November 2023 hi is also within that area at 1.3623.

Overall, the USDCAD has been in a volatile up and down range with a modest upward bias (trendlines on the chart have the price within a upward sloping channel). Being about the cluster of moving averages is also a tilt to the upside for the pair. However, the price still needs to get above - and stay above - the high of the aforementioned swing area to increase the bullish bias.