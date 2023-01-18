USDCAD trades back above the 200 hour MA

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term has been trading in an up-and-down trading range mostly between 1.3344 and 1.3454 (110 pips).

There was an extreme low reached on Friday's trade down to 1.33204, but that was quickly reversed. The swing area between 1.3344 and 1.3358 was reestablished on Monday and again today at the session lows. Going forward, that swing area floor would be needed to be broken to increase the bearish bias.

The move back to the upside has seen the price extend above the 100 and 200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines). Yesterday, the price moved above the 200 hour moving average only to find willing sellers against a swing area between 1.34368 and 1.3444. The price quickly moved back below that moving average line and reestablish the moving average as resistance.

The move back above the declining 200 hour moving average today once again tests the buyers conviction. The difference today is the hurdle is an easier hurdle to get to and through given the declining moving average level (see green line). There is also room up to the higher swing area, that gives buyers some added room for profit before reaching the next resistance targets.

Nevertheless buyers need to show that they could stay above the 200 hour moving average, and tilt the bias more to the upside.

Buyers are taking a shot. Can they keep control and increase the upside momentum toward the upper target levels?

The Bank of Canada will meet next week and there is uncertainty if they raise rates by 25 basis points. The BOC Survey on Monday showed declines that are worrisome. The consumer is also feeling pressure from the sharp rise in mortgage rates that are sapping spending power.

On the otherhand, the employment numbers at the start of the month were strong (104K and most full time workers). Its good to have a job, but the expectations of a recession still loom.