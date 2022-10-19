USDCAD chops up and down

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term is a chopping up and down with the 100/200 hour moving averages converged near 1.3774 (see blue and green lines in the chart above). When the 2 averages converged it is indicative of a non-trending up and down trading market. Looking at the hourly chart since September 21, the price has spent most of the trading time between 1.3543 and 1.38548. Last week there were breaks to the upside that could not be sustained.

On the downside early in the month, the price fell below the lower extreme over a 2 day calendar, but that momentum could not be sustained as well (see red shaded area on the chart above). The head of the lower extreme is a another swing area between 1.3637 and 1.3666.

With the price chopping up and down, traders need to be flexible. It is also important to understand risks and target levels.

Looking at the hourly chart, going back to September 26, the price high reached 1.3807. Then on September 28 and September 30, the price moved above that level toward highs near the 1.38375 area before rotating back to the downside on each of those attempts.

Fast forward to trading yesterday, the price moved back toward the 1.38072 level and found willing sellers. Today, the high price stalled ahead of the 1.38072 level. The high price reached 1.37992 (which is also just below the natural 1.38000 level.).

As a result of that the price action, the 1.3800 to 1.38072 area is a barometer above the 100 and 200 hour moving averages to eye. Get above and stay above would have traders targeting the 1.3837 followed by the 1.38548 swing high areas.

On the downside, the technical patterns are little less defined. Getting back below the 50% retracement at 1.37397 and staying below should be a tilt to the downside. Below that the 1.3700 area, would be another tilt more to the downside ahead of the swing area between 1.3637 and 1.3666. Traders would want to see a break below the 1.3700 level and stay below that level.

Up and down consolidation can lead to false breaks. So be aware. The price action is reflective of a market that is unsure of the next move. We have to be accepting of that feeling and respect it as well. At some point the market will break and run. As a result knowing the levels and following the price action is important. Managing expectations is also a good practice until there is a clearer picture.