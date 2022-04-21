USDCAD consolidates the declines from yesterday

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term fell sharply yesterday after higher than expected CPI data and overall US dollar selling (see post from yesterday here). The pair trended below the 200/100 hour MA early in the Asian session, then took out retracement levels of the move up from the April low including the 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. The low stalled near swing levels going back to March 29 (see red numbered circles).

Today, the price extended below a swing area between 1.2463 and 1.24715 (see red numbered circles), but the break could not sustain downside momentum, and the price snapped back higher.

The subsequent high price has so far stalled against the Asian session highs, and below the 61.8% retracement at 1.25065. Stay below the 61.8% retracement and the sellers remain more in control. Move above and the swing low from April 14 at 1.2520 all by the swing area between 1.2533 and 1.2539 would be targeted (the 50% retracement is near the high of that swing area).

On the downside, a move below the 1.2463 to 1.24715 area would increase the bearish bias once again with the low from March 30 at 1.24286, and the low from April 5 at 1.2402 as the next major downside targets.