The USDCAD has fallen to the next downside target

In an earlier post, the USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term that fallen to a new session low after the higher-than-expected CPI data. The low price extended below the low from April 14 at 1.25200, but saw a bounce back toward the 50% retracement level.

In the earlier post I commented:

"Watch the 50% midpoint (of the same trading range) at 1.25387. Stay below that level would keep the sellers firmly in control."

That 50% retracement level did hold resistance on the corrective move higher, and the price started to move back to the downside as sellers were encouraged and buyers became increasingly nervous.

Further in the post I commented:

"A move below the 61.8% retracement at 1.25065 would have traders targeting 1.2479 area. A swing low from April 6 came in near that level. There also other lows from April 1, and April 4 around that level."

The price low has since reached 1.24807 (see red numbered circles in the chart above). There has been a modest bounce up to a 1.2495.

What now ?

Like the 50% retracement, the 61.8% retracement 1.25065 will now be eyed as resistance. Stay below and the sellers remain in firm control. A move below 1.24798 would have traders targeting 1.2463.

What may give traders some cause for pause, is at the current support the trading range for the day is now up to 143 pips. The average over the last 22 trading days (around the month of trading) is 80 pips. So at 143 pips that is 179% of what is normal. The market may take a breather against the support level, with stops on a break below.