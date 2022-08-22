The USDCAD on the daily chart has admittedly been sloppy. There are a lot of moves higher and moves lower on the daily chart going back to October 2021.

In the short term, however, the price of the USDCAD has been up 5 of the last 6 trading days. Price action is more trending, or is it?

The price is approaching topside swing levels between 1.3076 to 1.3092. That area will be eyed for the next clues for that pair. Move above is more bullish. Stay below may keep the sloppiness still in play. Oil is a wildcard which can cause additional volatility too.