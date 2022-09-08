USDCAD waffles up and down with buyers making a ST play

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. has been waffling in an up and down trading range today after the declines seen yesterday afternoon. That fall took the price down below its 100 hour moving average (blue line), and to test its 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above).



The 200 hour MA support held yesterday but in trading today, the price did moved below the 200 hour moving average on 2 separate occasions. However momentum could not be sustained and the price has since moved back above the higher 100 hour moving average 1.31403. That is about where the price is currently trading. Can the buyers keep the momentum going? Stay above the 100 hour moving average would give the buyers more confidence.

PS There is also a swing area down to 1.31317 (see red numbered circles). That could be a risk defining level for buyers leaning against the moving average.

What is the next major target on further upside momentum?

On the topside, yesterday the price highs tested the high price from last week at 1.32072. Sellers leaned on the 2 tests and that helped to contribute to the move back to the downside.

What happens if it all falls apart?

On the downside, a move back below the 1.31317 and the 200 hour moving average at 1.31175 would have traders looking toward a swing area between 1.3076 and 1.3092. The area has been defined going back to May, June and July (not shown in the chart above). The price moved above that ceiling toward the end of July and tried to stay above the level, but failed moving to the August low.

The price action saw the USDCAD move back above that swing area on August 31 and traders leaned against the area on September 2. On Tuesday, the price approached the topside of the swing area and again found early buyers showing the buyers want to stay in control.