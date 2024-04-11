The USDCHF has corrected lower after tamer PPI data in the US this morning. The fall took the price of the USDCHF pair below the old swing high from earlier in April at 0.90949, but found support buyers again stay swing area at 0.90712. The ability to find support buyers against that level and "stalled the fall", keeps the buyers more in control.

