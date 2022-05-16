USDCHF remains above the rising 100 hour MA

The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. has moved to a new NY session low at 1.0023. That move lower got within 6 pips of the closing level on Friday at 1.0017.

Turning the pair "red" on the day would be a disappointment especially since the pair did extend to a new cycle and 2022 high at 1.00637. That took out the high from last week at 1.00486. The high also took the USDCHF to the highest level since May 26, 2019.

Looking at the hourly chart, the pair has been on a strong up trend. The chart below shows a few dips below the 100 hour MA. Last week, the US CPI day with the volatility Volatility In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument’s fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. In terms of trading, volatility refers to the amount of change in the rate of an index or asset, such as forex, commodities, stocks, over a given time period. Trading volatility can be a means of describing an instrument’s fluctuation. For example, a highly volatile stock equates to large fluctuations in price, whereas a low volatile stock equates to tepid fluctuations in price. Overall, volatility is an important statistical indicator used by many parties, including financial traders, analysts, and brokers. Volatility can be an important determinant in developing trading systems, protocols, or regulations.In the retail space, traders can be successful in both low and high volatile environments, however the strategies employed are often different depending upon volatility. Is Volatility Good or Bad? In the forex space, lower levels of volatile across currency pairs offer less surprises, movements, and are suited to certain types of individuals such as position traders.By extension, high volatile pairs are attractive for many day traders. This is due to rapid and strong movements, which collectively offer the potential for higher profits.However, the risk associated with such volatile pairs are manifold. Of note, volatility with instruments or indices can and do change over time. There can be periods when even highly volatile instruments show signs of flatness, with price not really making headway in either direction. For example, certain months in the summer are associated with low trading volatility.Too little volatility is just as problematic for markets as too much. Too much volatility can instill panic and create its own issues, such as liquidity constraints.A famous example of this are considered Black Swan events, which have historically roiled currency and equity markets. Read this Term from that release, did see the USDCHF price trade above and below that MA line on a number of occasions (see blue line). However, the price closed above and rallied on Thursday. Friday saw the price trade more up and down, with the high from Thursday as a ceiling. The pair did close lower on Friday at 1.0017.

Going forward, the 100 hour MA (blue line) comes in at 0.99845. Ultimately, it would take a move below its 100 hour moving average to tilt the bias more in the downward direction (as long as the price can remain below that moving average level). A break below the 100 hour moving average would have traders targeting the 200 hour moving average (green line). That moving average has not been broken since April 12. The 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above) currently cuts across at 0.9925.

Taking a broader look at the weekly chart, the 1.00137 to 1.0027 area is home to swing highs going back to June 2019 through November 2019. There were three separate highs between those levels. Last week, the price of the USDCHF moved above that area and closed the week between the levels. Today, the price has once again traded above and below that swing area. The current price is reentering into that area but has so far stayed above the lower target (at 1.00137).

GBPUSD above swing area so far

Summary: So the close support comes off the daily chart between 1.0013 and 1.0027. Below that level and traders target the parity level at 1.000 followed by the rising 100 hour moving average at 0.99845 (blue line on the hourly chart). Get below that moving average level and traders will start to work on the 200 hour moving average as the next key target.

All those levels need to be broken to give the sellers more control. Absent that and the buyers are still winning and the sellers are still losing (in the intermediate-term).

On the topside get above the high for the day at 1.00637 and traders will start to look toward a swing high area on the weekly chart between 2018 and 2019 at 1.0097 to 1.01292. Above that, and the 2019 high price at 1.02347 would be targeted.