The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term is 3+ days now within a narrow 42 pip trading range. That is not a whole lot.

Yesterday, the price took a quick peek above the Monday high at 0.9261, but one pips later the buyers turned sellers in pushed back down toward the 50% midpoint of the trading range since January 21. That low at 0.9225 was above the low from Monday at 0.9220.

The subsequent bounce back to the upside - also during yesterday's trade - reached up toward the broken 38.2% at 0.92528. This time sellers came in early against the swing highs for the week. Since then, the price action has chopped back down in trading today.

The move down today did move back below its 200 hour MA and 100 hour moving average (currently at 0.9241 and 0.9233 respectively) and also below the 50% retracement at 0.92251, but fell short of the low from Monday at 0.9220. .

The range remains the same. The ranges are also getting more narrow and confined. UGH.

Rather than get discouraged, it is time to remain accepting of the "markets" price action.

When the price is confined in a narrow rate trading range, it says the "market" is unsure of the next directional move. The 100/200 hour MAs confirm that view as they converge and start to go more sideways.

Ultimately, there will be a break. The price will get out of the "red box", and hopefully, traders will be rewarded with more momentum on the break (in which ever direction it chooses to move).

Until then, there may be up and down bias clues from the extremes (buy low and sell high), and the MAs (move above from below and the bias shifts more to the upside and visa versa).

At the same time be aware that at some point there should be a break outside the narrow range.

PS. Last week (on January 31) SNBs Jordan helped turn around the move higher in the USDCHF (lower CHF) and back down toward the middle of the recent trading range (at least in the short term), by saying a strong Swiss Franc limits Swiss inflation. Usually, the central bank laments about Swiss strength, but with global inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term a risk, the benefits a strong swiss franc may have redeeming qualities as well.

The price the USDCHF moved lower over the next 3 trading days and bottomed at 0.9176 on February 2 and February 3rd. The move higher has taken the pair back toward the 100/200 hour MAs and started the price action sleep walk.

Waiting for the next shove that will rustle the pair out of it's sleep.