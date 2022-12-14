USDCHF trades back in a low swing area on the daily chart

The FOMC will likely raise rates by 50 basis points today.

The SNB is also expected to raise rates when they meet tomorrow at 3:30 AM ET. The SNB - like the Fed - is expected to raise rates by 50 bps to 1.00%.

Inflation remains above the target rate. Having said that, the recent inflation has been tamer than forecasts from the SNB and would likely keep hawkish commentary limited. If there is a surprise it would be for a 25 basis point hike but that is currently only a 10% chance. Nevertheless, the tamer inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term and concerns about growth, could impact the call for rate hikes down the road. In September the SNB said that "it cannot be ruled out that further increases in the SNB policy rate will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium-term". Will they alter that statement tomorrow?

In September, the SNB raise rates by 75 basis points to 0.5%. The market expectations was for 100 basis point move.

Looking at the USDCHF daily chart, the USD decline has been the driving force for the pair over the last month and 1/2 of trading after forming a double top near 1.01471 at the beginning of November.

More recently, the price fell back into the trading range that confined the pair from June 2021 until the break higher in April 2022 between 0.9091 and 0.9382 area (see Red Box in the chart above).

That break higher in April, led to a period of volatile up-and-down price action that saw the pair bottom in August at 0.9370, reach a high in May at 1.00637, bottom again in August near the swing area at 0.9370, and peak in October and November near 1.01471 before the recent decline.

The move back below the lower swing area between 0.9353 and 0.9382 tilted the bias more to the downside for the pair. Targets on the downside would be the swing low from early April and 0.91957, the swing low from February and 0.91465, and the swing low from January at 0.9091.

Breaking below 0.9081 – the swing low from November 2021 – would be another target to get to and through if the USDCHF is to continue its run to the downside.

On the topside, getting back above 0.93537 and 0.93821 swing area would disappoint sellers looking for increased momentum on the break lower. Traders would then look toward the 0.9453 – 0.9479 followed by the 61.8% retracement of the 2022 trading range and 0.9494.

It's hard to ignore the volatile up-and-down price action that we've experienced in this currency pair for most of 2022. There has been large moves to the upside and downside that should keep traders on edge even though the pair is breaking to the downside.

A more dovish SNB could see the USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair’s exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world’s sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world’s reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term move back higher and above the aforementioned 0.9382 level. If it is a momentum break, how far the pair can go to the upside is anyone's guess with close targets at 0.9453 to 0.9479 an then the broken 61.8% of the 2022 range at 0.9494. Move above that level (call it 0.9500) and there could be more upside momentum to follow.

For now however, the sellers are more in control with decent support down near 0.9081 to 0.9100.