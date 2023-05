Low for the day stalled at 50% midpoint.

The USDCHF price action has seen stepping down to technical levels, and then after bottoming at the 50%, a stepping higher that tested topside technical levels as well. The pair tested the 200-hour moving average above and the 100-hour MA below (along with a technical swing area and 38.2% retracement).

The battle is on between buyers and sellers in what has been an up-and-down volatile trading session.