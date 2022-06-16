USDJPY breaks below its 200 hour moving average

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. broke below its 200 hour moving average today and buyers turned to sellers. Recall from yesterday, the 200 hour moving average did stall the fall, and not led to a bounce back higher in the Asian session.

The price bounce in the Asian session did extend back above its 100 hour moving average (blue line in the chart above at 134.402 currently), but could not maintain momentum.

The SNB surprise rate decision, sent the pair through the 200 hour moving average and down to a low at 132.304. That tested the intraday swing low from June 7 at 132.306. So far the level is holding, but on a break, the 38.2% retracement at 132.05 would next be targeted, followed by a swing area at 131.24 – 131.345. Below that, the 50% midpoint of the move up from the May 24 low at 130.963 would be another key target (and also was swing highs from June 3 and early on June 6).

For sellers looking for more corrective downside probing, the swing levels from June 6 to June 10 will be eyed as resistance with 132.978 as the closest risk defining level (see blue numbered circles). That level was the swing high going back to June 7. Above that, the swing low from June 9 and the swing low from June 10 at 133.17 and 133.35 respectively are other levels that cannot be broken if the sellers are to remain in control.