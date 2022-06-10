USDJPY takes a nap

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term moved down and up yesterday, and it is moving down and up today.

The low price yesterday stalled ahead of the 38.2% retracement of the last trend leg higher (from June 6). That retracement level is also near the swing high from Tuesday's trade and a swing low from Wednesday's trade (see blue numbered circles).

The subsequent move to the upside yesterday stalled ahead of the earlier high for the day and also the high from Wednesday. So a ceiling is in place between 134.46 and 134.55 (see red numbered circles). It would take a move above that level to add to the bullish bias.

On the downside, the low price today at 133.35 stalled ahead of the low price from yesterday at 133.175. The low also stalled ahead of a upward sloping trendline along with the rising 100 hour moving average currently at 133.385. Moving below those levels would increase the bearish bias.

For now, the pair is seeming tired after the sharp run to the upside, but the price is not backing off either. When you are tired, you rest. The USDJPY is resting and waiting for the next shove to awaken the price action to the next move.

What side of the bed will the USDJPY get up on?

The trend is your friend and the bias remains more bullish above the aforementioned lower levels - especially as the market prices in even more Fed tightening and faster tightening.

However, if yields start to come back down as the stock market Stock Market A stock or equity market is defined as the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks, which reflect ownership claims on businesses.These may also include securities listed on a public stock exchange, as well as stock that is only traded privately. Common examples of this include shares of private companies that are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms.Unlike the past, the stock market has grown to include a more mature retail market, though nearly all investment is still done through brokers and electronic trading platforms. What Makes Up the Global Stock Market?The stock market itself consists of a global network of stock exchanges, which most developed countries have access to. Presently there are over 60 such exchanges with a total market capitalization of over $70 trillion.The largest stock markets are the United States, Japan, and Great Britain, with numerous other exchanges worldwide following behind. Retail investors rely on the stock market for all their equity or share trading needs. This function has been assumed by online stock brokers, which have largely replaced the need for dealing with popularized trading floors for retail trading needs.A stock broker is an agent or intermediary between investors and the stock market. Stock brokers play an important role in online trading and have grown in scale and coverage in recent years.Stock brokers historically have charged for transactions and other services though crucially have shifted to commission-less transactions over the past few years after being disrupted by fintechs and other companies. Read this Term unravels in a big way, that might be a catalyst for a corrective move lower at least in the short term.

The good news is the battle lines are drawn. Follow the price action and the "will" of the market. It will awaken again at some point. .