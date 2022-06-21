USDJPY trades to a new session high

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. has kept the bullish run to the upside going with a move to 136.615. As outlined in the earlier post, a topside trend line connecting recent highs cuts across now near 136.93 (and moving higher). That is the next upside target for the pair. Move to it, and there may be some leaning sellers.

Earlier today, the price broke above last week's high at 135.579 and that increased the buying momentum. It also set that area as support on the hourly chart. It will now take a move below to increase the bearish bias in the short term.

Any other close support levels?

Drilling to the 5 minute chart below, the price remains above the lagging 100 bar MA at 136.325. Staying above that MA keeps the short term bias firmly in the buyers hands.

A move below does not kill the bull run, but it gives sellers something to lean against on a break. It also gives sellers "a victory" whereas they have not had one nearly all day.

A move below would target the 38.2% of the trend move higher today at 136.00 currently. That level is also near the base from the last leg higher (see 5 minute chart below).

If the sellers are to take back more control in the short term, they would need to get below both the 100 bar MA and the 38.2% retracement. Absent that and the buyers remain in full control with 136.93 as the next topside target.

USDJPY trades to a new high