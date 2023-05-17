USDJPY above the 200 day MA and looks toward highs

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting is stretching to new session highs and in the process is working toward the May 2 high of 137.767. Above that level and the high price from March 8 would be targeted at 137.91. That is the high price for the year. The high price today reached 137.566 - so far.

Earlier today, the price moved above its 200-day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA). of 137.065 and also above a swing area between 136.91 and 137.095. (see earlier video below). The price is moving further away from that moving average level. There is also a swing area down to 136.912. Stay above the 200-day MA and low of the swing area, and the buyers are holding more control.

Helping the move to the upside is the rise in US yields. The two-year trades at 4.143% that's up 6.7 basis points. The high yield just reached 4.154%. That's the highest level since May 2. The 200-day moving average comes in at 4.175%. The 100-day moving average is at 4.246%. The price has not traded above its 100-day moving average since March 13. The yield today has moved above the 38.2% retracement of 4.139%.

The 10-year yield is trading at 3.564% up 1.5 basis points. It's 100 hour moving averages at 3.594% and its 200 hour moving averages at 3.605%. Those remain key targets on the topside.