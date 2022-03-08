USDJPY tests swing high area and finds sellers

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term moved above its 200/100 hour moving averages yesterday, and in the process nearly retraced all of the declines from Friday's trade (see post here from yesterday). After breaking above the moving average, the price was able to "hang" above the moving averages although the lower 200 hour MA was tested near the close of trading yesterday.

However, that test of the 200 hour MA ended up holding support in the early Asian session. Later in the Asian session, an intraday corrective low stalled ahead of the rising 100 hour moving average (blue line). That was a go-ahead to push higher to the buyers, and they did push to the upside.

The price in the European/London session has seen a steady run to the upside. However the price high stalled near the low of a higher swing area between 115.786 and 115.867 (see red numbered circles and yellow area at the top). Staying below that area, keeps the price in the "red box" that has confined the pair over the last 17 days between 114.40 and 115.87 (147 pips).

Sellers on queue, came in and leaned against the area as risk could be defined and limited. The price has since rotated modestly lower. The current price is trading at 115.68.

What next?

On the move to the upside today, the price was able to extend back above the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the February 10 high at 115.597. It also moved above short-term swing highs from Friday's trade (see green numbered circles one and two in the chart above).

If the buyers are to make a push outside of the "red box", staying above that area between 115.53 to 115.597 would be a springboard for that type of move and break.

What about a move below that area?

Moving below it does not take away some of the bullish bias seen today on the move away from the moving averages, but it would weaken that momentum a bit. A move back toward the 100 hour MA would become more of a possibility on buyers disappointment.

For now, there is some profit taking, but the buyers are trying to hold on control.