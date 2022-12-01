USDJPY approaching the 200 day moving average

The USDJPY is ticking to a new low as the day works toward the close. The move lower is being helped by lower yields once again.

The 2 year is at 4.258%. The high reached 4.55% yesterday

The 10 year is at 3.534 4.25%. The high reached 3.796% yesterday

30 year 3.64%. The high reached 3.847% yesterday

The price of the USDJPY fell below the 38.2% of the 2022 range earlier today at 137.24 and that opened the door to the downside today. The next key target is being approached at the 200 day MA at 134.42. The last time the price traded below the 200 day MA was back on February 24, 2021.