The USDJPY has a huge 400 PIP trading range today. The high price came in at 131.57. The low price was at 127.56. At the high, the price was up 352 pips. It's most recent low price took the price down -49 pips.
The current price is trading marginally higher from the closing level yesterday at 128.14. The current price is at 128.30.
It's been a wild up and down ride with the catalyst being the Bank of Japan decision to keep rates, policy and forecasts steady. That led to a sharp rise, but the market is intent on taking the JPY higher.
Technically, the price decline has taken the pair back below its 100 hour moving average at 128.699 (blue line in the chart above). That tilted the bias more to the downside once again. Stay below is more bearish. The low price for the day reach down to 127.56. That is still above the low price from Monday to trade at 127.21 moving below that level and staying below would increase bearish bias.
Looking at the weekly chart, the 50% midpoint of the move up from the comes in at 126.554. A swing low from the week of May 22, 2022 comes in at 126.348. Both those levels would be targets on the downside on more selling pressure (on a move below the low at 127.21).