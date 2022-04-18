USDJPY remains nearer highs and above the 100 hour MA

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term moved to a new cycle high (and highest level since 2020) in the Asian session with a move up to 126.74. The high price from Friday reached 126.67 before modestly retracing into the close. The Good Friday closing level was near 126.40. The current price is trading at 126.56 with the swing low price in the Asian session reaching down to 126.23.

As outlined in a post on Friday, traders who have sold because the USDJPY is overbought, have had to deal with progressively higher levels on most trading days. One of the main catalysts is the yield spread between US and Japan yields are continuing to rise as US Federal Reserve policy is focused on raising rates, while the BOJ is content to keep rates where they are (and suppressed longer term rates in the process).

Admittedly, the momentum to the upside is slowing a bit . The topside trendline on the hourly chart above has NOT been tested today (see hourly chart above).

Looking at the 5 minute chart below, the price action has been trading above and below its 100 and 200 bar moving averages (blue and green lines in the chart below). However, of note intraday, is that the last move to the upside has seen some sellers against the near converged moving average levels. That gives the shorter-term intraday bias a small tilt to the downside. Be aware for the little nuances from the 5 minute chart chart for potential clues.

USDJPY on the 5-minute chart

Overall, the more consolidative trading has allowed for the 100 hour moving average to continue to move closer to the current price (see blue line on the hourly chart above). That 100 hour moving average is still some 60 pips away from the current level (moving averages at 125.928). There is more work to be from the sellers.

Recall from last Thursday, the price did dip below the 100 hour moving average for the first time since April 1, but could not sustain downside momentum (there was support near the swing high from March 28 that held support).

If the sellers are to be taken seriously, getting -and staying below - the 100 hour moving average would be Step 1 off the hourly chart. Step 2, would be a move below the 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above). Absent that, and the sellers are not taking back control. The trend would remain more bias to the upside at least in the intermediate term.