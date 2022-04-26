USDJPY falls below the 200 hour moving average

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair’s rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world’s most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world’s third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn’t traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world’s second most traded pair, it’s not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as “boring”, although this isn’t an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. Read this Term is moving away from its rising 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above).. That moving average currently comes in at 127.601. The price moved below that moving average for the first time since April 1 today when the moving average was at 121.88. The high price last week reached 129.40. The low price just reached 127.205.

The move lower has also taken the price just below the 50% midpoint of the last trend leg higher (from the April 14 low). That low on April 14 was the last test of its 100 hour moving average before moving up to the high last week of 129.40.

Yesterday the price traded mostly below its 100 hour moving average (blue line) which was a tilt to the downside technically.

Today, the rebound after the first test of the 200 hour moving average failed, the price moved up to retest the 100 hour moving average, but found willing sellers. The last nine or so hours have seen a steady move to the downside culminating in the break below the 200 hour moving average.

What now?

Close risk is the 200 hour moving average. Sellers are making a play. It is the first move below that moving average since April 1. It is now up to the sellers to keep the pressure on and to keep the price below that 200 hour moving average level.

On the downside getting below the 50% of the last leg higher is a further confirmation with the next target near the 61.8% at 126.727. There is a swing area between 126.67 and 126.784 which straddles that retracement level. Below that level and traders will start to target 126.31 (swing high from April 13 and near swing lows from April 15 and April 18).