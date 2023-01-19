The data dump in the US today was better than expectations. Yesterday recall the retail sales, industrial production, PPI were weaker than expectations, leading to the shift in the market sentiment that bad is bad, from the idea that bad data was good.

So with today's less scary data, the US dollar has rebounded a little bit (or at least is steadying as traders ponder the next moves).

In the Forex technical currency report I take a look at the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD.

EURUSD : The EURUSD is back below its 100 hour moving average at 1.08166. Earlier today, the price bounced off its 200 hour moving average 1.07889. The traders will be looking for the break outside of those moving averages

USDJPY: The USDJPY had a wild up and down day yesterday. And is continuing the ups and downs in a more narrow trading range today the price moving above and below its 100 hour moving average of 128.527. That will be the barometer for traders today

GBPUSD: The GBPUSD tested the December highs yesterday and backed off. Today, the 38.2% retracement of the last move higher continues to be support on the downside as the price consolidates and corrects from the high yesterday.