Fed's Waller was the last Fed official to speak before the blackout period for the Fed ahead of their interest rate decision. In his question and answer he broke down a wall that other Fed officials have been reluctant to do and it led to some added optimism in the US stock market to close the week.

In this report I not only speak to Fed and Waller and wall, but also review ALL the major currency pairs vs the USD and outline the wall that are in the way technically or that were broken giving traders the bias and targets and risk defining levels.

Below are the start times for each index/currency pair's technical review