The USDJPY stalled at some key levels at the highs today, and on the run lower after the 40 rate decision and comments from that that is press conference held some pretty key support against old highs from 2024 and a key retracement level. It keeps the buyers and sellers in a battle. Find out all about it in this video.

Be aware: With the USDJPY trading at its highest levels since 1990, there could be some action/warning from the Japan toward a more orderly market.

At its