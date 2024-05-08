The BOE rate decision will announced at 7:00 AM. No change is expected. However, it is in the nuances of the statement and comments that will drive the roadmap for traders - either bullish or bearish.

To understand that, it is important to understand where the technical levels are that the "market" will pay attention to. What would increase the bullish bias? What would increase the bearish bias? If you know those levels/areas, look for the break and the run.

Admittedly, it may take a surprise, but if you don't anticipate the price action, you are not ready to play/to trade.

In this video, I outline the roadmap for the pair both to the upside and downside.with a focus on the key targets that if broken, would break the pair to new targets with momentum.