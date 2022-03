The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $107.82. That is up $3.58 or 3.43%.

The high price reached $108.75. The low price extended to $104.55

Looking at the hourly chart, the price high today stalled near the 100 and 200 hour moving averages. The 100 hour moving averages at $108.23. The 200 hour moving averages at $108.76. A move above those moving averages would increase the bullish bias as shorts against the moving averages look to cover.