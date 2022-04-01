The price of WTI  crude oil  futures is settling at $99.27. That is down -$1.01 or -1.01%.

The high price today reached $101.75 while the low extended to $97.78.

A week ago today, the price closed at $113.90. The decline of $14.63 represents a tumble of -12.84% for the week.

the high for the week was on Monday at $112.93 on the low was today at $97.78 area download took out the low from Tuesday's trade at $98.44 before bouncing back to the upside.

Looking at the hourly chart below, the high price from March 30 stalled right near its 100/200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines). The holding below those moving averages, kept the sellers in play and helped to lead to a move back to the downside from a technical perspective.

crude oil
Crude oil remain below its 100/200 hour moving averages