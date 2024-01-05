The 10-year yield has moved back to the upside with the yield back above 4.0% and up to 4.05%. The high reached 4.10% soon after the jobs report, and then fell sharply to 3.955% at session lows, before starting it's move back to the upside. Below 4% being rejected.

Now with the yield moving back above 4.00%, the rise is leading to putting the other markets in motion as well

Stock indices have now all moved into negative territory

USD has moved higher. The EURUSD is back below the 100-hour MA and is testing the 50% of the December trading range at 1.0931.

