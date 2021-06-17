Bitcoin falls to the lows of the day

Author: Adam Button | Category: Cryptocurrency

Crypto also feeling the volatility today

Bitcoin rose as high as $39,554 today but is now at a session low at $37,710. That's the lowest since Elon Musk gave it another lift on Sunday.

Unlike some commodity markets, bitcoin is comfortably within recent ranges. I worry though that the failure to hold above $41,000 signals a short-term top.
Bitcoin
On the fundamental side, a strengthening US dollar and diminishing concerns about inflation are both negatives, though I suspect that's only a small factor.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose