Musk tweet over the weekend spurs on buying







The tweet over the weekend from Elon Musk saying that Tesla would look to buy bitcoin when there is confirmation of reasonable clean energy usage by minors with a positive future trend.





The price of bitcoin has moved back over $40000 for the first time since May 27.