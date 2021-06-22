ICYMI - PayPal and Visa have invested US$300m into Blockchain Capital's fundraising

Blockchain Capital is a venture capital firm that focuses on ... have a guess ... blockchain (and cryptocurrency).

Paypal and Visa investment is into B'chain' Capital's latest fund.

Paypal statement:

PayPal is committed to fostering an ecosystem of companies making digital currencies more accessible, useful and secure

Visa says

"We're focused on enhancing all forms of money movement, whether on the Visa network, or beyond."

More support for the increasing institutional interest in blockchain technology.





Meanwhile leading crypto had a wild ride. the chatter of a support level around $30K turned out to be garbage, given the drop under $29K but on the bright side at least it bounced! Quite impressively bounced too:















