ICYMI - PayPal and Visa have invested US$300m into Blockchain Capital's fundraising

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Cryptocurrency

Blockchain Capital is a venture capital firm that focuses on ... have a guess ... blockchain (and cryptocurrency).

  • Paypal and Visa investment is into B'chain' Capital's latest fund.
Paypal statement:
  • PayPal is committed to fostering an ecosystem of companies making digital currencies more accessible, useful and secure
Visa says 
  •  "We're focused on enhancing all forms of money movement, whether on the Visa network, or beyond." 
More support for the increasing institutional interest in blockchain technology. 

Meanwhile leading crypto had a wild ride. the chatter of a support level around $30K turned out to be garbage, given the drop under $29K but on the bright side at least it bounced! Quite impressively bounced too:
bitcoin chart paypal visa news



