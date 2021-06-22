ICYMI - PayPal and Visa have invested US$300m into Blockchain Capital's fundraising
Blockchain Capital is a venture capital firm that focuses on ... have a guess ... blockchain (and cryptocurrency).
- Paypal and Visa investment is into B'chain' Capital's latest fund.
Paypal statement:
- PayPal is committed to fostering an ecosystem of companies making digital currencies more accessible, useful and secure
Visa says
- "We're focused on enhancing all forms of money movement, whether on the Visa network, or beyond."
More support for the increasing institutional interest in blockchain technology.
Meanwhile leading crypto had a wild ride. the chatter of a support level around $30K turned out to be garbage, given the drop under $29K but on the bright side at least it bounced! Quite impressively bounced too: