APRA
- sets out initial risk management expectations and policy roadmap for crypto-assets
- regulated entities should engage with responsible supervisor if they are undertaking activities associated with crypto-assets
- expects all regulated entities will adopt prudent approach if they are undertaking activities associated with crypto-assets
- expects all regulated entities to conduct due diligence, comprehensive risk assessment before engaging in crypto-assets related activities
- developing longer-term prudential framework for crypto-assets in consultation with other regulators internationally
- in period ahead, plan to consult on requirements for prudential treatment of crypto-asset exposures in Australia for ADIs
- in period ahead, plan to consider possible approaches to the prudential regulation of payment stablecoins, among others
ps. ADI = Authorised deposit-taking institution
