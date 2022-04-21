Headlines via Reuters.

APRA

  • sets out initial risk management expectations and policy roadmap for crypto-assets
  • regulated entities should engage with responsible supervisor if they are undertaking activities associated with crypto-assets
  • expects all regulated entities will adopt prudent approach if they are undertaking activities associated with crypto-assets
  • expects all regulated entities to conduct due diligence, comprehensive risk assessment before engaging in crypto-assets related activities
  • developing longer-term prudential framework for crypto-assets in consultation with other regulators internationally
  • in period ahead, plan to consult on requirements for prudential treatment of crypto-asset exposures in Australia for ADIs
  • in period ahead, plan to consider possible approaches to the prudential regulation of payment stablecoins, among others

ps. ADI = Authorised deposit-taking institution

BTC update:

btc 21 April 2022