The price of bitcoin has seen sharp declines, prompting the HODL traders to say, the digital currency is in the winter of its price decline.

The price has been rising and trying to start a thaw, but the new highs today still fell short of key technical targets including the 50% retracement of the move down from the end of May high and the falling 100 day MA. Until those levels can be broken and remain broken, the winter remains.