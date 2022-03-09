The price of bitcoin Bitcoin Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Bitcoin is the largest and world’s first digital currency launched back in 2009 by the entity, Satoshi Nakamoto. Being a digital currency, a defining feature of Bitcoin is that it functions without a central bank or single administrator. Rather, Bitcoin instead can be sent by peer-to-peer (P2P) networking, which is itself absent of any intermediaries.Instead of being a physical currency, Bitcoins represent pieces of digital code that can be sent and received across a kind of distributed ledger network called a blockchain. As Bitcoins are not issued or backed by any governments or central banks, it is considered to be legal tender. Transactions on the Bitcoin network are confirmed by a network of computers (or nodes) that solve a series of complex equations. This process is called Bitcoin mining. In exchange for Bitcoin mining, computers receive rewards in the form of new Bitcoins. Over time, mining grows increasingly difficult, leading subsequent rewards to become smaller and smaller. Given the structure of code, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. However, as of 2020, there were already 18.3 million Bitcoins in circulation. Bitcoin Making HistorySince its launch back in 2009, Bitcoin has remained the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap in the world. Its popularity has also contributed significantly to the release of thousands of other cryptocurrencies, that are now known as altcoins. At its inception, the crypto market was originally hegemonic, though presently the landscape contains countless altcoins.Bitcoin has also been controversial since its original launch. It has been heavily criticized for its use in illegal transactions and money laundering given its decentralized nature.As Bitcoin is impossible to trace, this makes the cryptocurrency an ideal target for illicit behavior. Critics also point to its high electricity consumption for mining, rampant price volatility, and thefts from exchanges. Bitcoin has been seen by some as a speculative bubble given its lack of oversight. Read this Term has that bullish feeling today.

Looking at the daily chart above, the price is up around $3200 on the day rising to an intraday high at $42591. The current price is around $42000.

Although sharply higher, there are important technical hurdles that loom ahead for the pair. Key of which is the falling 100 day MA at $43686.

Recall from earlier this month, the price moved up to test that MA and briefly traded above it (see blue line in the chart above), only to fail and move back down. The price has not closed above that MA since December 2, 2021.

Getting and staying above that 100 day MA level is key for a more bullish bias in the digital currency. However, it would represent step one for technical traders.

Other technical hurdles that would increase the bullish bias includes:

Trading above the high from February at $45850

Moving above the 38.2% of the move down from the November high. That level comes in at $46721.

Getting above the 200 day MA at $48951. The price last traded above the 200 day MA back on December 30

The price of bitcoin reached an all time high at $69,000 on November 10, 2021. The decline to the February low cut more than 50% off the price with the price bottoming at $32950. Since then the price has traded between $45780 on the topside and $34324 on the downside (on February 24).

The catalyst for the move higher today came on the executive order from Pres. Biden that ordered the exploration of a digital currency operated by the US central bank (CBDB), and he encouraged regulators to identify and mitigate risks that digital assets pose to the financial system and broader economy. Priorities include promoting financial stability, responsible innovation and maintaining the countries financial edge. The actions - and more importantly, the non-confrontational wording - has seemed to open the door for a greater acceptance of digital currencies.

The fundamental story is in place. The bullish technical story is still developing. The price of bitcoin right now, is still mired in an up and down and non-trending range for close to 2 1/2 months. That is the bad news. The good news is non trend transitions to trending.

If the momentum can continue tomorrow and going forward, we may get that technical break that is needed. What we know is the technical targets are in place to lead and show the way.