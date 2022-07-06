  • Volume of buyers is weak and Bitcoin is hovering around the $20k mark
  • Weakening momentum for BTCUSD at the 4 hour timeframe
  • Volume profile of the range presented, and how Bitcoin is interacting with the POC (Point of Control), so far, hint of a bearish tone
  • Still, since BTCUSD is hovering up and down the round number of $20,000, traders of both directions need to be carefully of getting stopped out before the crypto king finds a direction
  • Despite our bearish bias on Bitcoin, our latest S&P 500 technical anlalysis in bullish. Since the stock market indices tend to influence crypto prices, this might support contrary forces on crypto and traders might want to sit out and wait at this stage
  • For those looking for further confirmations, to buy or sell, we offer price levels for doing that, while watching for the close of the 4 hour candles at the price levels mentioned in this Bitcoin technical analysis video for today:

Trade  Bitcoin  or any other crypto with stops and always at your own risk.

