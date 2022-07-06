Following our tecnical analysis yesterday, the S&P Futures (ES), despite selling hard on the first half of yesterday, is continuing to show reslience and we maintain our bullish bias

Today's video analysis of the S&P Futures shows that it is still creating higher lows and reclaiming higher price levels on the volume profile of the price range (From apx. 3640 to 3950)

We offer some trade ideas for those who want to get a convenient entry and get into the action as a bull that aims to participate in the continued rebound

Trade the S&P 500 Emini Futures at your own risk. See this video for the S&P Futures (ES) today:

