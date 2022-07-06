- Following our tecnical analysis yesterday, the S&P Futures (ES), despite selling hard on the first half of yesterday, is continuing to show reslience and we maintain our bullish bias
- Today's video analysis of the S&P Futures shows that it is still creating higher lows and reclaiming higher price levels on the volume profile of the price range (From apx. 3640 to 3950)
- We offer some trade ideas for those who want to get a convenient entry and get into the action as a bull that aims to participate in the continued rebound
- Trade the S&P 500 Emini Futures at your own risk. See this video for the S&P Futures (ES) today:
You are also invited to check out the Russell 2000 analysis from last night, which demonstrates and supports a possible recovery.
