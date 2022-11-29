In brief, Coinbase Global's (listed on NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States. These can be obtained using cryptography or virtual currencies. By design, each cryptocurrency transaction that occurs is logged in a web-based ledger with blockchain technology. Read this Term including:

bitcoin cash (BCH-USD)

ethereum classic (ETC-USD)

stellar (XLM-USD)

and ripple (XRP-USD)

Coinbase Global cites citing their "low usage".

Info comes via this link (seeking Alpha, more detail there):

The tokens won't be supported on Coinbase Wallet starting on December 5

following that date users will be able to make withdrawals with a recovery phrase

BTC update: