In brief, Coinbase Global's (listed on NASDAQ under COIN) wallet service is set to delist multiple cryptocurrencies including:

  • bitcoin cash (BCH-USD)
  • ethereum classic (ETC-USD)
  • stellar (XLM-USD)
  • and ripple (XRP-USD)

Coinbase Global cites citing their "low usage".

Info comes via this link (seeking Alpha, more detail there):

  • The tokens won't be supported on Coinbase Wallet starting on December 5
  • following that date users will be able to make withdrawals with a recovery phrase

----

BTC update:

btc chart 30 November 2022