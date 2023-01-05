Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report. Citing "people familiar with the matter".

In brief:

crypto lender Genesis Global Trading laid off 30% of its staff

is considering filing for bankruptcy

layoffs weren’t confined to one department and were across the company

has 145 employees left after Thursday’s layoffs

Genesis is working with investment bank Moelis & Co. to evaluate its options for the future, including a potential chapter 11 filing, said some of the people

A Genesis spokeswoman said that the firm is working with its advisers “to preserve client assets and move the business forward.”

--

While on crypto developments, Bitcoin update, pretty stable still: