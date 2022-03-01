>
JPMorgan expands crypto footprint with investment in blockchain firm
JPM make a "strategic investment" in TRM Labs, a blockchain analysis firm
Yahoo has the report.
- The analytics software used by TRM and others has become a go-to for regulators and law enforcement agencies looking to keep tabs on the flow of illicit crypto transactions.
