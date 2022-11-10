Sam Bankman-Fried issued a long tweet where he apologizes to users. Read it here.

Highlights:

FTX International currently has a total market value of assets/collateral higher than client deposits "but that's different from liquidity for delivery--as you can tell from the state of withdrawals. The liquidity varies widely, from very to very little."

FTX US users are fine

"I was substantially off on my sense of users' margin."

There are a number of players who we are in talks with, LOIs, term sheets, etc

Alameda Research is winding down trading

In any scenario in which FTX continues operating, its first priority will be radical transparency [nice to say that now]

What matters right now is trying to do right by customers. That's it.

At some point I might have more to say about a particular sparring partner, so to speak. But you know, glass houses

Of course, he has said a lot of things that proved to be untrue so I don't know how much you want to bank on this.

This is really concerning, how can you not know that? He also said just this week that FTX didn't invest any client funds, not even in Treasuries. That indicates it should be in cash, so how can there be a liquidity problem?

Again though, if you take him at face value this is really just a liquidity Liquidity Liquidity refers to the extent of a financial instrument’s ability to be bought or sold without causing price fluctuations. Thus, if an asset is extremely liquid, it means one can trade that asset in the knowledge that one’s specific dealing won’t create significant movements in the market.This is because there exists such a large number of traders going both long and short, generating huge volume for that particular asset. Liquidity in the FX MarketTake the example of the foreign exchange market – it is the world’s most liquid market, since numerous banks, hedge funds and individual traders partake in the buying and selling of vast cumulative amounts currencies every single day. In fact, over $5 trillion is exchanged daily, as mentioned by the Bank of International Settlements. If a trader wants to go long on the currency pair EUR/USD, they will have no trouble in finding traders wanting to go the opposite way, due to such ample liquidity. The EUR/USD is the world’s most liquid trading instrument, in any market. It is extremely easily bought or sold, with an immense quantity of trading activity for the pair. Liquidity reflects the quantity and the frequency of the asset that’s being traded, i.e. the more an asset is traded, the more liquid that asset is, making it virtually effortless for the asset to be bought and sold.Likewise, the less an asset is traded, generally the less liquid the asset is, making it more difficult for that asset to be bought or sold. It goes without saying that liquidity is one of the key attributes a trader looks for, when deciding on whether to pursue trading an instrument, since it tells the trader how stable a market is despite masses of trades being undertaken. This is exactly why the forex market is so enticing, since its liquid environment allows massive trading volumes to occur without much effect on the currency pairs’ exchange rates. Liquidity refers to the extent of a financial instrument’s ability to be bought or sold without causing price fluctuations. Thus, if an asset is extremely liquid, it means one can trade that asset in the knowledge that one’s specific dealing won’t create significant movements in the market.This is because there exists such a large number of traders going both long and short, generating huge volume for that particular asset. Liquidity in the FX MarketTake the example of the foreign exchange market – it is the world’s most liquid market, since numerous banks, hedge funds and individual traders partake in the buying and selling of vast cumulative amounts currencies every single day. In fact, over $5 trillion is exchanged daily, as mentioned by the Bank of International Settlements. If a trader wants to go long on the currency pair EUR/USD, they will have no trouble in finding traders wanting to go the opposite way, due to such ample liquidity. The EUR/USD is the world’s most liquid trading instrument, in any market. It is extremely easily bought or sold, with an immense quantity of trading activity for the pair. Liquidity reflects the quantity and the frequency of the asset that’s being traded, i.e. the more an asset is traded, the more liquid that asset is, making it virtually effortless for the asset to be bought and sold.Likewise, the less an asset is traded, generally the less liquid the asset is, making it more difficult for that asset to be bought or sold. It goes without saying that liquidity is one of the key attributes a trader looks for, when deciding on whether to pursue trading an instrument, since it tells the trader how stable a market is despite masses of trades being undertaken. This is exactly why the forex market is so enticing, since its liquid environment allows massive trading volumes to occur without much effect on the currency pairs’ exchange rates. Read this Term problem and everyone will be made whole except the investors in FTX.

So on net, I suspect the crypto market will take this positively or at least until the next shoe drops. What worries me is that if this was really the state of things, why would Binance walk away so quickly?

The comment about glass houses at Binance is also concerning and could spark a run on them.