The Monetary Authority of Singapore is the coutnry's central bank.
The government minister who oversees the MAS spoke in parliament on Monday, saying there MAS is thinking through
- placing limits on retail participation in ctrypocurrencies
- place limits on the use of leverage in crypto trading
He added:
- "Since 2017, MAS has consistently warned that cryptocurrencies are not suitable investments for the retail public."
- "Most cryptocurrencies are subject to sharp speculative price swings. Recent events have vividly demonstrated the risks, with prices of several cryptocurrencies falling drastically."
BTC update: