The Monetary Authority of Singapore is the coutnry's central bank.

The government minister who oversees the MAS spoke in parliament on Monday, saying there MAS is thinking through

  • placing limits on retail participation in ctrypocurrencies
  • place limits on the use of leverage in crypto trading

He added:

  • "Since 2017, MAS has consistently warned that cryptocurrencies are not suitable investments for the retail public."
  • "Most cryptocurrencies are subject to sharp speculative price swings. Recent events have vividly demonstrated the risks, with prices of several cryptocurrencies falling drastically."

BTC update:

btc chart 05 July 2022