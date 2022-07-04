The Monetary Authority of Singapore is the coutnry's central bank.

The government minister who oversees the MAS spoke in parliament on Monday, saying there MAS is thinking through

placing limits on retail participation in ctrypocurrencies

place limits on the use of leverage in crypto trading

He added:

"Since 2017, MAS has consistently warned that cryptocurrencies are not suitable investments for the retail public."

"Most cryptocurrencies are subject to sharp speculative price swings. Recent events have vividly demonstrated the risks, with prices of several cryptocurrencies falling drastically."

BTC update: